Bristow Group To Present At The 2021 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) , the global leader in vertical flight solutions, will present a virtual presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 10, 2021.

Bristow's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen are scheduled to present on September 10, 2021 at 8:35 a.m. ET and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on September 10, 2021 on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow GroupBristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

