Bristow Group Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) , the global leader in vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, May 27, 2021 to begin at 10 a.m. ET ( 9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by dialing 800-353-6461 for domestic or +1 334-323-0501 for international, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 8912072. A telephone replay will be available until noon on June 10, 2021, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on May 27, 2021, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow GroupBristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-announces-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-release-call-301295146.html

SOURCE Bristow Group