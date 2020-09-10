Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Quarterly Dividend For Third Quarter 2020

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-five cents ($0.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-five cents ($0.45) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on November 2, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2020.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company's $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable December 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 3, 2020.

About Bristol Myers SquibbBristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005903/en/