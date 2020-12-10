Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents ($.49) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

This amount represents an 8.9% increase in the quarterly dividend over last year's quarterly rate of forty-five cents ($.45) per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2021 is $1.96 per share. This marks the twelfth consecutive fiscal year that Bristol Myers Squibb increased its dividend payouts.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company's $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 2, 2021.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

