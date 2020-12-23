Briotech, Inc. Expands To 82,000 SF Class-A Wesmar Building In Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briotech, Inc. announced it has finalized its move into a new corporate office and manufacturing facility to support the growth in demand of Briotech's line of Pure HOCl products. In addition to its flagship product, Briotech Topical Skin Spray, Briotech produces Super Oxidized Saline for oral use, and an EPA approved Multi Surface Sanitizer + Disinfectant effective against coronavirus (the novel SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus that causes COVID-19).

"Through the support of our amazing customers, commercial and financial partners, talented staff, and our ongoing shareholder support, our company has grown so quickly this year that we have moved twice—once in February, to a functionally 2x larger space, and again this fall to this 6x larger facility where we continue to increase HOCl production and bottling capacity for our personal care, and cleaning and disinfection product lines. In addition, the BrioWHISH Network Systems that we build here in Woodinville accommodate the production of millions of gallons per day, or more, on a global basis." said Rick Lockett, CEO of Briotech.

BrioHOCl is composed of salt, water, and hypochlorous acid, and unlike bleach, quaternary ammonias, alcohol, or pH neutral HOCl, BrioHOCl boasts a safety profile that makes PPE (personal protective equipment) unnecessary, presents no skin or lung irritation risks, is non-flammable, is food-contact safe, and requires no rinsing or wiping. Briotech's BrioWHISH Systems produce the world's first pure HOCl to be manufactured at scale with zero contaminants or buffers that reduce the competing products efficacy, safety, and stability.

BrioHOCl products are available at www.briotechusa.shop, and on Amazon.com . For information on Briotech's breakthroughs, the BrioWHISH, and our BrioEarth charitable work, please visit www.brioglobal.com , or email sales@briotechusa.com .

No statements contained in this press release are meant to imply that Briotech HOCl is a treatment for COVID-19 or that its use would directly prevent the contracting of the disease.

CONTACT: Rick Lockett, CEO +001-425.488.4300, 261945@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briotech-inc-expands-to-82-000-sf-class-a-wesmar-building-in-woodinville-301198081.html

SOURCE Briotech, Inc.