Brinks Home And Sunnova Launch Exclusive Partnership To Sell Home Security And Energy Solutions

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NOVA) - Get Sunnova Energy International Inc Report and Brinks Home™ announced today the launch of an exclusive partnership. The agreement will allow Sunnova to offer its customers options from the Brinks Home portfolio of smart home security solutions, and allow Brinks Home dealers and authorized representatives to offer their customers Sunnova's suite of solar, battery, and energy services.

"Brinks Home is committed to delivering best-in-class customer experience coupled with smart home products and security services to our nearly one million customers," said William Niles, Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home. "The partnership with Sunnova will align with that mission by extending our value proposition to smart home energy management with a partner that shares the same commitment to customer satisfaction. We look forward to partnering with Sunnova to deliver a smarter, safer, and greener home for our shared customer base."

"The home is a sanctuary, which means ensuring the safety of your family is a key priority. Increasingly so, this also means providing your family with reliable and resilient energy services. Sunnova and Brinks Home have partnered to offer a better energy service with the best security service to our customers and their families. By connecting Brinks Home customers to clean and affordable solar energy and Sunnova customers with top-of-the-line security, we're confident customers will find the unique solutions their homes need," said William J. (John) Berger, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova. "The solutions provided by Brinks Home complement Sunnova's, and by leveraging our collective strengths, we will help power and protect the home of the future."

As the demand for smarter, more energy efficient homes continues to grow, so too does the home security market 1. Home security companies are incorporating new technologies into their offerings to help automate and adapt the home to the consumer's wants and needs. Sunnova will also offer financing to Brinks Home customers for security equipment and installation. Offering financing for home security services will complement Sunnova's current suite of offerings as the company continues to develop the Sunnova Adaptive Home™, which integrates solar, battery storage, energy control and other hardware and software technologies, for the full electrification of the home.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum grade protection to over 950,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico—as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn more about Brinks Home or how to become an Authorized Dealer, Partner, or Representative, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) - Get Sunnova Energy International Inc Report is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com

