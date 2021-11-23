Brink's To Host Virtual Investor Day On December 15

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Brink's Company Report, the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a virtual Investor Day on December 15, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Investor Day event will include presentations by senior management on the company's 2022 - 2024 strategic plan and financial targets, and will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit the Brink's Investor Relations page at https://investors.brinks.com at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register for the event. The webcast will be available for replay on the same page beginning on December 15, 2021.

About The Brink's CompanyThe Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Brink's Company Report is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

