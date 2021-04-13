Brink's First-Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Scheduled For April 28

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, at 8:30 a.

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Report, the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review first-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153592/e57098ab98 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/bco210428.html.

A replay of the call will be available through May 28, 2021, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 10153592. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink's Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink's CompanyThe Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Report is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact: Investor Relations 804.289.9709