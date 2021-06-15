Bringing Gamification To DeFi: ApeSwap And Seascape Announce Partnership

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ApeSwap and Seascape Network have joined forces to provide gamification services to the blockchain industry via DeFi in their latest partnership.

Seascape Network, a new online platform built around the NFT and DeFi economies, has announced a new partnership with ApeSwap to bring a Decentralized Exchange, Automated Market Maker with Yield Farming and a Staking platform on Binance Smart Chain to the market.

pCWS is Seascape's official bridged Crowns token on Binance Smart Chain, universally used on Seascape's dApps on BSC. GNANA is the governance token of ApeSwap with a host of exclusive perks and usages. Though relatively young, these two projects have already created a great deal of value for users, with tens of thousands of holders between the two coins.

ApeSwap and Seascape are providing a pCWS-BNB farm with rewards in BANANA, ApeSwap's native token. Users can stake APE-LPs in exchange for BANANA rewards. Similarly, there is a GNANA staking pool in which users can attain CWS APR rewards. Over $200k in CWS and BANANA are available.

To initiate this partnership, the two teams are celebrating with a campaign to reward their users, and a NFT art competition. Users can contribute their art, and 3 winners will split a $750 prize. Winners will have their art turned into NFTs usable on their shared platforms. Stay tuned to the Seascape and ApeSwap social media accounts for further details.

"Our partnership with ApeSwap opens up a lot of possibilities for us," says Seascape CMO Kerel Verwaede. He continued:

"As the fastest blockchain gaming platform we are looking for solid partners we can work closely with and do a lot with, and Apeswap is exactly that."

This partnership is one of several scheduled for Seascape over the course of summer, as Seascape joins the list of top shelf projects in ApeSwap's #HotDefiSummer. These are early, yet promising days for the Asia-based crypto start-up.

