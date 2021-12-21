Bringing Fiat To DeFi: 'Decentralized Gateway To Crypto' Orion Terminal Now Accepts All Major Fiat Payment Methods

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Protocol, the decentralized gateway to the crypto market, becomes the first decentralized aggregator to enable users to buy or sell crypto with fiat within the platform.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Protocol, the decentralized gateway to the crypto market, becomes the first decentralized aggregator to enable users to buy or sell crypto with fiat within the platform.The integration with leading fiat gateway MoonPay aims to bring new users and capital into DeFi, eliminating the need for on/off ramping via centralized exchanges.

Orion Protocol is building the single point of access to the crypto market - powered by Orion's Universal Liquidity Aggregator. Orion Terminal is the first platform to enable decentralized access to centralized exchanges like Binance, Kucoin, AscendEX and more, without KYC, accounts, and regional restrictions. Directly from their decentralized wallet, users can seamlessly trade across major exchanges (both centralized and decentralized), with orders always routed to the liquidity source(s) with the best available price. Since the launch of its main net earlier this year, 'chain-agnostic' Orion Terminal has established itself as one of the top 15 DEXs in terms of daily transactional volume.

With centralized exchanges increasingly implementing regional restrictions and limitations, there is an ever-growing number of traders needing fiat-to-crypto/crypto-to-fiat access while circumventing centralized exchanges. By integrating MoonPay , the leading fiat-to-crypto gateway, Orion Terminal has become the first decentralized aggregator to offer a fiat gateway within the platform, enabling users to seamlessly buy and sell crypto on Orion Terminal. All major fiat payment methods are available, including Visa, Mastercard, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Customers can also pay with instant bank transfers using Open Banking in the UK and EU.

The integration with MoonPay eliminates the need for on/off ramping via CEXs to participate in DeFi; it unlocks new capital into the Orion Terminal while building the marketwide gateway to DeFi. This development comes after the successful launch of Orion SolarFlare (enabling ORN holders democratic and guaranteed access to IDOs on Orion Terminal) and ahead of the much-anticipated launch of Orion Bridge: the first peer-to-peer cross-chain bridge built on atomic swap technology.

For more information, please contact Orion Chief Marketing Offer, Timothea Horwell, at timothea@orionprotocol.io.

About Orion ProtocolOrion Protocol has built the first decentralized gateway to the digital asset market, integrating CEXs, DEXs, and swap pools into one non-custodial platform. Orion Terminal is the only platform to offer decentralized access to centralized liquidity sources like Binance, KuCoin, and AscendEX, alongside decentralized liquidity sources. Users can seamlessly trade across multiple exchanges directly from their wallet (without accounts and regardless of jurisdiction), and the order will always be routed to the liquidity source with the best price.

