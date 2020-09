Bring On The NFL! TSN And CTV Kick Off The 2020 NFL Season, September 10

- The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans live Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV -- Comprehensive NFL coverage continues all season long leading up to SUPER BOWL LV on Feb. 7, 2021 -

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Bring it on! NFL football lives on TSN, CTV, CTV2, RDSand TSN Radiothis fall as Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Extensive multi-platform coverage of the 2020 NFL season kicks off with pre-game action beginning Thursday, Sept. 10at 7 p.m. ET on TSNand CTV2as Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texanstake on Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game airs live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 8 p.m. ET on TSNand CTV.

As Canada's destination for NFL action all season long, CTV, TSN, and CTV2's exclusive coverage of the NFL schedule includes:

New this year, TSN and CTV team up to broadcast the 2020 NFL season kickoff game as the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 10

as the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Throughout the rest of the 2020 season, THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL matchups air on TSN and CTV2, with select matchups on CTV in October

matchups air on TSN and CTV2, with select matchups on CTV in October Sunday 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET game windows - regular season games airing across multiple networks each week including CTV, CTV2, and TSN

- regular season games airing across multiple networks each week including CTV, CTV2, and TSN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV2

on TSN and CTV2 MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN

on TSN Complete live coverage of the NFL PLAYOFFS on TSN and CTV

on TSN and CTV SUPER BOWL LV, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 7 on CTV

TSN's robust NFL coverage and analysis also features the popular preview and wrap-up shows SUNDAY NFL COUNTDOWN, NFL REWIND, NFL LIVE, and MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN. TSN is also Canada's home for live coverage of the NFL DRAFT, the PRO BOWL, plus extensive NFL coverage on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca.

