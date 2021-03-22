SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, crypto community members can visit Brinc Finance at Brinc.fi to sign up for exclusive accessto the Brinc Spearhead Program,the closed BETA of the Brinc dAPPthat launches in April.' This invite-only program is designed to reward the Brinc communityfor helping to build a better Brinc.

Brinc Finance launches the invite-only Spearhead Program, offering airdrops, community awards, bug bounties, and more

The Brinc Spearhead Program will give just one-hundred early adopters (Spearheaders) the opportunity to earn Brinc Governance Tokens ( BRCG)by collecting community rewards, earning valuable bug bountiesas they help refine the Brinc dApp, collecting lucrative staking rewards, and earning airdropsfor completing unique challenges and tasks. To sign up for your chance to be a Spearheader, visit Brinc.fi/spearhead to learn more about the program and to submit your application .

"Brinc is powered by our community," says co-founder Shawn Silverman, "and we're excited to give them the ability to earn rewards by being a part of this launch so that they can help us build a better Brinc."

The BRC Token (BRC) is an alternative to fiat-pegged stablecoins for use in decentralized finance applications. Offering a defi solution that is created, owned, and governed by smart contracts and community, BRC delivers an on-chain, reserve-backed defi token with intrinsic value that provides multi-level ROIto token holders. Brinc distributes value to its token holders by passing-through a portion of transaction fees and interest income in addition to rewarding its community with governance tokens. BRClaunches May 2021 and is a compelling new cryptocurrency that justifies its price.

About Brinc Finance

Brinc Finance is a decentralized team located in Seoul, San Francisco, and Los Angeles that is building groundbreaking applications for the defi space. The Brinc Token (BRC), is a next-generation cryptocurrency that blends high ROI, transparency, liquidity, and intrinsic value to deliver a cutting-edge, value-packed token powered by the community.

To learn more visit www.brinc.fi , follow us on Twitter or join us on Discord .

