Brim Is Bringing The Instant Card Experience To Your Apple Wallet In Canada

Instant provisioning into Apple Wallet enables customers to transact seconds after completing a credit card application

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Brim Financial (Brim), one of the fastest growing fintech companies in Canada and a licensed credit card issuer, today announced the launch of their new instant card experience, allowing customers to apply for a credit card through the Brim app and begin transacting within seconds of being approved after completing their application. Brim is the first company in Canada to enable customers to add the new digital card to the Apple Wallet with the click of a button and begin transacting using Apple Pay.

"We will continue to deliver on our promise to bring ground-breaking solutions to the fintech and banking space. The pandemic has accelerated the rate at which touchless shopping has become a necessity for consumers. Our new instant card experience brings Brim's cutting-edge technology to our platform partners to meet this moment of rapid change," said Rasha Katabi, CEO and founder of Brim Financial.

The instant card experience is the latest development also accessible to Brim's partners. Brim's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology is a market leading, end-to-end embedded banking and finance solution that integrates with any bank, credit union or commercial partner to bring innovative products through a digital first platform with embedded buy now pay later capabilities and global loyalty and rewards.

"Our partnership with Brim allows us to seamlessly innovate and offer first-to-market features to our clients, delivering outstanding products and experiences, without having to build and allocate resources internally - a significant competitive advantage." said Anthony Danda, Vice President of Product Management at Canadian Western Bank (CWB). CWB is the first Schedule 1 Bank in the country to offer instant approval and digital card capability to new applicants.

All cardholders in Brim's PaaS ecosystem not only have the ability to make purchases with their new card instantly at stores globally and online, they will also benefit from earning accelerated rewards. Brim's loyalty and rewards platform is seamlessly embedded in all card products, establishing a two-way bridge between merchants and consumers all in real-time.

Brim expects to expand their offering to Google Pay in the near future.

About Brim Financial

Brim Financial is one the fastest growing Fintechs in Canada. Brim is a market-leading provider of an omni-channel, financial technology platform as a service (PaaS) for financial institutions and large commercial and fintech partners.

Brim built a unique, vertically integrated stack delivering an omni-channel digital financial technology platform as a service (B2B) for Financial Institutions, Large Commercial and Fintech partners. Brim's fully configurable digital platform delivers payment solutions for consumers and businesses, credit cards, integrated buy-now pay-later solutions, mobile and digital banking, rewards-loyalty and behavior driven customer engagement. To learn more, visit brimfinancial.com.

SOURCE Brim Financial