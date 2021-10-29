Brilliant Earth To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 12th

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on the same day.

The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (888) 708-0131 (participant passcode 2648008). International callers may dial (929) 517-9008. A replay of the webcast will become available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has served over 370,000 customers in all 50 U.S. states and over 50 countries worldwide.

