Brigitte Levy, Certified Brain-centric Instructional Designer® By Carr Knowledge & ICNTL

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigitte Levy , Director of Customer Success , Microsoft, recently received the Brain-centric Instructional Designer (BcID) Certification from Carr Knowledge & The Institute for Connecting Neuroscience with Teaching &...

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigitte Levy , Director of Customer Success , Microsoft, recently received the Brain-centric Instructional Designer (BcID) Certification from Carr Knowledge & The Institute for Connecting Neuroscience with Teaching & Learning.

The BcID® certification promotes the learning sciences in cognitive neuroscience competency standards through a uniform global program. Credential individuals must successfully complete a 14-week mentorship with Brain-centric Design (BcD) founders, Rich Carr, and Kieran O'Mahony, PhD, in addition to 28 deep understanding vertical BcD sessions delivered asynchronously online. A complete cognitive presentation utilizing the BcD framework must be developed, presented, and accepted for inclusion in the Neuroscience of Learning Academy for global distribution.

Levy's first BcD presentation was to an online group of more than 500 Microsoft associates, introducing herself to the Microsoft Community as their newest servant leadership Director and Mentor.

Most recently, her Mentorship within the company was recognized for her work in helping others create their personal brand. Her efforts in mentoring a gentleman in the company, using BcD as his presentation preparatory, as well as presentation framework, received rave reviews.

For more information about the BcID certification, visit CarrKnowledge.com

Carr Knowledge specializes in showing individuals & organizations how to innovate thinking for retention, depth, & understanding of any concept, presentation, or delivery of new information and is the developer of Brain-centric Design. Carr Knowledge and its allied BcIDs advance the Cognitive Culture to hypergrowth industry across all segments through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high cognitive standards of neuroscientific, psychologically safe, and professional practices.

Visit Carr Knowledge .

Contact:

Rich CarrCEO/Pres1-253-249-8174 rc@carrknowledge.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brigitte-levy-certified-brain-centric-instructional-designer-by-carr-knowledge--icntl-301294210.html

SOURCE Carr Knowledge