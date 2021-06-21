Brightway Insurance Ranks Among Top 10 Best Franchises To Open According To The Franchise Universe

- National insurance franchise offers options for everyone who wants to own their own Brightway franchise. -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franchise Universe has named Brightway Insurance to its list of The 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2021 . View Brightway's profile on TheFranchiseUniverse.com.

"We're honored to be recognized by The Franchise Universe as a top franchise to buy," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Our approach to running an independent insurance agency is different. By empowering our franchisees to focus on generating new business while our home office team of experts manage their customer service needs, our owners have been able to build profitable businesses fast."

Brightway's unique independent agency franchise model offers a low-cost, turnkey solution to starting a business. Our award-winning customer service and back-office support empower people from a wide variety of backgrounds to build a profitable business. In traditional agencies, countless hours are spent servicing accounts for existing customers. At Brightway, we handle that work on our agents' behalf, freeing them up to focus on new sales all while building a residual income stream when policies renew.

Owning a business that allows you to focus on sales while building up revenue year after year means unlimited earning potential. Brightway also offers one of the most affordable franchises available in any industry. With franchise fees as low as $5,000, aspiring business owners can be up and running with a total investment of less than $30,000.

Whether you have worked in insurance before or are new to the industry, Brightway also provides support in all key areas of your business, including comprehensive training, marketing and communications, agency development, insurance company liaisons, agency support and much more.

In celebrating their anniversary as Brightway franchisees, Maurel Denge and Michael Peek, who own Brightway, The Denge-Peek Agency in Miami said, "We can't believe it has been two years already. It is an amazing journey. We appreciate the awesome support Brightway continues to extend. We look forward to continuing this partnership and growing with Brightway every year."

About Brightway InsuranceBrightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $815 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 313 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

