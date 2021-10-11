Brightway Insurance Ranks Among Insurance Journal's Top 20 Agency Partnerships Eight Years In A Row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Brightway Insurance, a national insurance agency franchisor, has earned a spot on Insurance Journal's Top 20 Agency Partnerships. On the national trade publication's list that ranks only aggregators, clusters and franchise groups by 2020 total Property and Casualty revenue, Brightway ranks No. 15 this year.

"We are grateful for another successful year and are honored to be recognized by Insurance Journal eight years in a row for our growth and success," said Brightway and President, Michael Miller. "Over the years, our national network of Brightway Agency Owners has unlocked the secrets to growing a profitable business. We make it our job to help new Agency Owners replicate their success."

Brightway's unique independent agency franchise model offers a low-cost, turnkey solution to starting your own agency. Owning a business that allows you to focus on sales while building up revenue year after year means unlimited earning potential. Brightway also offers one of the most affordable franchises available in any industry. With franchise fees as low as $5,000, aspiring Agency Owners can be up and running with a total investment of less than $30,000.

Click here to read captive agent, Matthew Schor's experience with opening a Brightway Agency during the early months of the pandemic. Since opening his agency in May 2020, Schor's agency has become one of the top 25% of Brightway's highest-producing agencies.

Whether you have worked in insurance before or are new to the industry, our team of experts will help you build your business from day one with business plans, marketing resources, agency development, training and much more to help you grow your business quickly.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email franchise@brightway.com.

About Brightway InsuranceBrightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $855 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 325 offices across 26 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

Contact: Courtney Heidelberg, 904-405-1883 courtney.heidelberg@brightway.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightway-insurance-ranks-among-insurance-journals-top-20-agency-partnerships-eight-years-in-a-row-301397183.html

SOURCE Brightway Insurance