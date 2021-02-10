Brightway Insurance Ranks 25th On Franchise Gator's 2021 Top 100 Franchises List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Franchise Gator has named Brightway Insurance to its Top 100 Franchises list. The company climbed 27 spots, landing at No. 25 this year and is the only insurance franchise on the Top 100 list.

Franchise Gator also named Brightway to its 2021 list of Fastest Growing Franchises for the second consecutive year with Brightway ranking No. 50 this year.

"We've built a franchise model that aligns the company's success with that of our franchisees so when our franchisees are successful, we all benefit. This alignment has been key to creating Win, Win, Win outcomes for our franchisees, our customers and the company year after year," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We're honored to earn Franchise Gator's recognition seven years in a row and expect to be even more successful in the coming year as we work to make owning a Brightway franchise better than ever."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. Nearly 400 insurance experts provide training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve. Additionally, franchisees enjoy a residual income stream when policies renew.

"Franchise Gator created the Top 100 list to help future franchise owners in finding an opportunity that was the right fit for their in experience, interest and financial capabilities," said General Manager at Franchise Gator, Eric Bell. "Many lists ranking the top franchise opportunities are populated by concepts that are too expensive for most budgets. We wanted to create a list that catered better to our audience, which is more representative of the common franchise seeker."

Franchise Gator, one of the leading destinations for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity, reviewed hundreds of Franchise Disclosure Documents to formulate their rankings. Growth in units, turnover and financials are just a few of the items taken into consideration. The staff also reviews awards, the Executive team and participation in the franchise community.

"Congratulations to Brightway Insurance," said Bell. "We are excited to present them as a top franchise investment for 2021."

In June 2020, Brightway introduced a new, lower investment model franchise opportunity that makes it easier than ever to open a Brightway Insurance franchise.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email franchise@brightway.com.

About Brightway InsuranceBrightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $755 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 287 offices across 24 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

