Brightway Insurance Earns 2021 FranchiseHelp Award

- Brightway is the only insurance franchisor on the list and one of only three companies recognized in the Profitability category. -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance, a national insurance agency franchisor, has earned a 2021 FranchiseHelp award for the first time. In its second year of presenting the awards, FranchiseHelp recognized Brightway as its silver winner in the Profitability category. Some of the key factors FranchiseHelp looked at in its evaluation of nearly 100 franchise brands include: cost and fees, size and growth, disclosure and support.

"For an upfront investment that is low compared to most franchises, you can start your own business that will generate residual income for decades to come," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "The average 2020 Gross Annual Revenue of Brightway Retail Agencies open five or more years was $550,501. For the top performer, that figure was $2,477,342 *."

Brightway's unique office agency franchise model offers a low-cost, turnkey solution to starting your own business. Owning a business that allows you to focus on sales while building up revenue year after year means unlimited earning potential. Brightway also offers one of the most affordable franchises available in any industry.

Whether you have worked in insurance before or are new to the industry, Brightway's team of experts will help you build your business from day one. Over the years, our national network of Brightway Franchise Owners has unlocked the secrets to growing a profitable business. We make it our job to help you replicate their success.

Click here to find out why it's a great idea to open an insurance agency today.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email franchise@brightway.com.

About Brightway InsuranceBrightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $855 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 325 offices across 26 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

Contact: Courtney Heidelberg, 904-405-1883 courtney.heidelberg@brightway.com

