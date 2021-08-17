Brightway Insurance Again Named To The Inc. 5000

- This is the 10th time the insurance distribution company has made the national magazine's list of fastest-growing private companies in America. -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine published its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America today and Brightway Insurance once again made the list. The recognition comes as the company celebrates its 13-year anniversary and marks the 10 th time the national insurance distribution company and franchisor has made the prestigious list. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth during a three-year period. Since its start in 2008, Brightway has grown into one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S. with 318 franchise locations in 25 states. View Brightway's profile on Inc.com.

"There are about 7.5 million private companies in the U.S. so to be recognized as one of the top 5,000 10 times is really special, and we are honored to land on the Inc. 5000 once again. The recognition is particularly meaningful during the unprecedented times we have faced in the past year and a half," said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller, who co-founded the company with his brother, David Miller. "Brightway didn't just survive the recession. We found a way to win despite the market and challenges all businesses faced. I'm proud of the organization we've built to make that possible, and it's possible because we're in it together as a team."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Brightway InsuranceBrightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $840 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 318 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

