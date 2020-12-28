Brightstar Capital Partners Acquires Majority Stake In Amerit Fleet Solutions, A Leading National Provider Of Fleet Maintenance And Repair Services

NEW YORK and WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar" or "BCP"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in Amerit Fleet Solutions ("Amerit" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's co-founders who lead the senior management team. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Amerit, headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA, is one of the leading providers of outsourced fleet maintenance across the United States, leveraging its nationwide infrastructure, including mobile maintenance solutions, to provide integrated services to customers wherever they are needed. The Company's team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide customized service programs to over 150,000 vehicles to improve clients' fleet uptime, safety, and reliability.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amerit as it continues to provide premium service to blue-chip customers around the country," said Dr. Raul Deju, Partner at Brightstar. "The Company has earned its trusted reputation in the industry by always putting customers' needs first, and we are excited to build on that success and aim to reach new heights."

"Amerit will remain focused on ensuring the maximum uptime, safety and reliability of our customers' individual fleets," said Dan Williams, Co-founder and CEO of Amerit. "Our partnership with Brightstar supplies us with additional resources and relationships to capitalize on the significant growth potential with both new and existing customers across diverse end markets."

"Since we founded Amerit over a decade ago, the Company has worked hard to become a nationwide leader in fleet maintenance and repair services," said Amein Punjani, Co-Founder and COO of Amerit. "The Brightstar team's operational expertise in the fleet management and supply chain worlds will enhance our ability to provide our customers with mission critical services and support."

"Dan and Amein have built an exceptional team, culture and commitment to meet their customers' needs," said Matthew Allard, Partner at Brightstar. "Transportation, logistics and the demand for safe, reliable fleets are ever increasing with e-commerce and decentralized business models, and we are excited to partner with Amerit as they continue to capitalize on these megatrends."

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit's trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverages a nationwide infrastructure, including mobile maintenance solutions, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to our customers, wherever and whenever they are needed. Our team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide customized maintenance and repair programs to over 150,000 vehicles to improve clients' fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit's comprehensive and innovative service solutions, driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road anywhere across the country. For more information please visit the company's website at ameritfleetsolutions.com.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional families, founders, entrepreneurs and management teams where the firm is ideally positioned to drive value creation. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

