Brightside Academy And Rite Aid Host On Site COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Frontline Essential Childcare Staff And Educators

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightside Academy has partnered with Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccines at an on-site clinic for their early education childcare professionals. On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Brightside Academy hosted its first vaccination clinic at their regional training center in Philadelphia for educators to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brightside Academy employs over 400 committed educators and serves over 3,000 students. Childcare is an essential business that requires in-person services to be open at our 33 locations across Pennsylvania. Providing vaccine clinics to their educators who are on the front lines every day, will offer peace of mind and help them remain healthy and safe to continue servicing the local communities.

"Brightside Academy has remained committed to establishing a safe space to work and learn. The vaccine is a personal decision, however, our educators know that the vaccine can be key to operating in our new norm and we are here to support them with that." - Tamara Cooper, COO, Brightside Academy

"Navigating the process of receiving the vaccine is cumbersome for our educators who are working during the hours when most clinics are offered. Partnering with Rite Aid, enabled us to offer the vaccine in a safe, efficient, and convenient manner. I would like to thank the team at Rite Aid for working with Brightside Academy on this initiative to ensure that our dedicated educators have access to the vaccine." - Jack Safer, CEO, Brightside Academy

About Brightside Academy:Brightside Academy is a leader in child care and early education that provides all families access to a high-quality early educational experience. Brightside Academy operates academies in multiple cities throughout Pennsylvania and is headquartered in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit BrightsideAcademy.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/brightsideacademy. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/bsaece

About Rite Aid Corporation: Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states.

Contact: Keri Geidel, 412-697-1534

Related Images brightside-vaccinate.jpg Brightside Vaccinate Volunteer getting vaccinated

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightside-academy-and-rite-aid-host-on-site-covid-19-vaccination-clinic-for-frontline-essential-childcare-staff-and-educators-301253131.html

SOURCE Brightside Academy