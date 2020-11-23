Brightseed Partners With Pharmavite For Artificial Intelligence-Powered Discovery Of Novel Phytonutrients

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightseed , developer of Forager ® AI, and Pharmavite LLC, a leader in the health and wellness industry and the makers of Nature Made ® vitamins, today announced a new partnership to identify phytonutrients that are currently undiscovered in the plant kingdom. The partnership will use Forager to target select human biological pathways and identify new active natural compounds that are scientifically validated through biomedical processes.

Forager is an artificial intelligence (AI) technology that maps the biological relationships between plants and people to infer which small molecules in plants will yield the greatest benefit to human health and wellness. Once Forager identifies which phytonutrients have the highest potential to trigger specific biological mechanisms, Pharmavite will bring new discoveries into the lab for clinical testing and validation to support claims in future product integrations.

"Pharmavite has long been the industry leader in bringing high-quality new products to market and in recent years, we've accelerated our innovation pipeline exponentially. This new partnership with Brightseed combines the power of AI with our deep scientific expertise and has the potential to be one of the most exciting research relationships in the vitamins and supplements space," said Tobe Cohen, Chief Growth Officer, Pharmavite. "We can't wait to see what exciting compounds we can identify that may help improve the health and wellness of consumers in new, unexpected ways."

"Our partnership with Pharmavite represents a category shift that delivers on consumer needs for natural, plant-based solutions that really work," said Dr. Jim Flatt, Brightseed co-founder and CEO. "With Forager's AI-enabled insights and industry-leading phytonutrient library mapped to human health targets, we are developing an entirely new category of wellness solutions."

Although two-thirds of FDA approved medicines are originally derived from the small molecules found in plants, bacteria and fungi, less than 1% of existing phytonutrients - tiny molecules found in plants with anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective and neuroprotective properties - have been identified or studied. At a time when consumer demand for natural ingredients is skyrocketing, Pharmavite is committed to bringing efficacious new products to market in the coming years.

Forager is on track to rapidly discover millions of compounds hidden in the plant kingdom and the AI is making new, biomedical connections between these small molecules and their impact on specific human health targets.

ABOUT BRIGHTSEEDBrightseed enables a healthier future by illuminating and activating the connections between plants and people. Despite centuries of wisdom proving the critical roles plants play in supporting human health, the majority of active compounds in the plant kingdom remain unexplored. Brightseed's Forager® artificial intelligence reveals powerful compounds hidden in nature and the team partners with world-leading food, ingredients, and supplements brands to commercialize discoveries. Interested organizations can contact Brightseed by reaching out to info@brightseedbio.com .

ABOUT PHARMAVITE LLCPharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made ®, EQUELLE ®, MegaFood ® and nurish by Nature Made ® brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/pharmavite ) for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

