Brighton Health Plan Solutions Leader Wins OnCon Icon Award, Named A Top 50 Human Resource Professional

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions today announced Senior Vice President of Human Resources Julie Bank has received an OnCon Icon Award for 2021, recognizing her as one of the top 50 human resource professionals worldwide. Bank, who brings more than 20 years of experience managing HR for growing businesses, leads all aspects of Brighton's people strategy, including recruitment, talent management, total rewards, labor relations, leadership development, employee engagement and employee communications.

The OnCon Icon Awards, presented at the OnCon 2021 conference Jan. 25-26, honor the leading human resources professionals and human resources vendors in the world, as voted on by their peers. Other award winners represent the world's top companies, including Amazon, UPMC, NetApp, The Financial Times and many others.

"People are the most important resource at any organization. It's our responsibility as human resource executives not only to focus on hiring and retention, but also to innovate and develop strategies that enhance employee engagement and productivity," said Bank. "My fellow human resources professionals and I recognize the Icon Award as one of the most prestigious in the profession, and this award is especially meaningful to me because their votes determine each year's honorees."

Since joining Brighton in 2004, Bank has developed and implemented strategic approaches to recruiting, hiring, and retaining the more than 260 career-oriented, talented people at Brighton. She is a valued strategic advisor to the executive leadership and operational leadership teams.

About Brighton Health Plan SolutionsBrighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together - health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

