Brighton Health Plan Solutions CIO Arun Bhatia Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award For Create® Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions today announced that Chief Information Officer Arun Bhatia has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Bhatia was recognized for his innovative vision and leadership of Brighton Health Plan Solutions' technology operations and infrastructure management. Among his many accomplishments, he is the architect of the company's Create® Technology platform used by self-insured employers and their employees to coordinate and simplify their health plan experience. The proprietary, state-of-the-art solution enables eligibility determination, online open enrollment, benefits and financial administration, and member activation and engagement all on one easy-to-use integrated platform that is compatible with any insurance plan or vendor on the market.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Arun Bhatia and his work at Brighton Health Plan Solutions, as they are one of the organizations leading this charge."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

In addition to Bhatia, the executive honorees include Akshay Bhargava, Chief Product Officer, Malwarebytes; Vanessa Colella, Chief Innovation Officer, Citi, Head of Citi Ventures & Citi Productivity; Kevin Dallas, CEO, Wind River; Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica; Peter Poon, Head, Canadian Digital Product Management and Innovation, BMO; and Virgil Miller, Executive Vice President; President of Individual Benefits Division, Aflac.

"It's an honor to be recognized among the many esteemed individuals and organizations that are driving innovation across their companies, industries and society," said Bhatia. "Thank you to Business Intelligence Group for this award, and to the entire Brighton Health Plan Solutions team for building an organization that values and promotes innovation in everything we do."

About Brighton Health Plan SolutionsBrighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together - health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information, visit BrightonHPS.com.

About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

