Brighton Health Plan Solutions Achieves URAC Reaccreditation In Health Utilization Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based healthcare enablement company Brighton Health Plan Solutions has once again earned national accreditation in Health Utilization Management from URAC, an independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. The in-house Health Utilization Management program at Brighton has continuously held this accreditation since its inception. Its current accreditation is valid through February 2024.

Brighton helps self-insured clients, their members and their healthcare providers realize more value in employer-sponsored benefits by offering unprecedented flexibility and customization in its third-party administration of workplace benefits, innovative provider networks, casualty solutions, and integrated technology platform.

"Brighton Health Plan Solutions is dedicated to working with benefit plan sponsors to improve value in healthcare," said A. Bartley Bryt, MD, MPH, the company's Chief Medical Officer. "Our URAC reaccreditation for the fourth straight evaluation period underscores our commitment to excellence and quality through compliance with the industry's most rigorous standards."

URAC accreditation means Brighton demonstrated an ability to improve the quality and effectiveness of patient care while eliminating unnecessary treatment and expense. Organizations that achieve URAC's Health Utilization Management distinction adhere to evidence-based quality improvement guidelines that enhance care delivery, protect patient safety, and optimize operational efficiencies. Accredited organizations exhibit competency in utilization management and consistent and unbiased medical necessity and benefit coverage determinations.

URAC accreditation is recognized by employers, unions, and federal and state government benefit programs.

About Brighton Health Plan SolutionsBrighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together - health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

About URACFounded in 1990 as a nonprofit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

