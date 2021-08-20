Brightline Announces New Additions To Growing Clinical Leadership Team

PALO ALTO Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline , the only virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teens, and their families across a range of common family challenges and childhood conditions, has announced the addition of two clinician executives to its leadership team. These additions come as Brightline is expanding rapidly, partnering with leading health plans and employers to bring much-needed support to families nationwide.

"Brightline brings a solution that makes pediatric behavioral health care more timely, accessible, and effective."

Joining Brightline's care team leadership are:

Peter Antall , M.D., joins Brightline as Chief Medical Officer. A pioneer and a national leader in telehealth, Dr. Antall is an expert in building and managing nationally distributed clinical teams, most recently as Chief Medical Officer at Amwell, and President of the Amwell Medical Group. Dr. Antall is a pediatrician with 17 years of patient care experience.

, M.D., joins Brightline as Chief Medical Officer. A pioneer and a national leader in telehealth, Dr. Antall is an expert in building and managing nationally distributed clinical teams, most recently as Chief Medical Officer at Amwell, and President of the Amwell Medical Group. Dr. Antall is a pediatrician with 17 years of patient care experience. Renee Schneider , Ph.D., joins Brightline as Vice President and Head of Therapy. A licensed Clinical Psychologist committed to providing evidence-based therapies for children, teens, and families, Dr. Schneider previously was a clinical strategy leader at Lyra Health, where she served as the Vice President of Clinical Quality.

"We're facing an unprecedented children's behavioral health crisis today — one that affects not only children and adolescents, but also their parents and caregivers," said Peter Antall, Brightline's Chief Medical Officer. "Brightline brings a much-needed solution that makes pediatric behavioral health care more timely, more accessible, and more effective. I'm excited to collaborate with the clinical team to provide critical support to families across the country."

"Throughout my career as a psychologist, I've seen just how critical it is for families to have a multidisciplinary team to support children with behavioral health needs," said Renee Schneider, Brightline's Vice President and Head of Therapy. "I'm especially passionate about working with kids on the autism spectrum, and am looking forward to expanding Brightline's programs to provide a full, easy-to-access, and specialized care program to support families with unique challenges."

Drs. Antall and Schneider join current Brightline clinician executives:

David Grodberg , M.D., M.S., Chief Psychiatric Officer, is board-certified in child and adolescent psychiatry with more than 20 years of clinical experience evaluating and treating children, adolescents, and their families across many conditions and levels of care. A member of the Yale School of Medicine faculty, Grodberg developed the Autism Mental Status Exam (AMSE), a diagnostic assessment for autism spectrum disorder used globally.

, M.D., M.S., Chief Psychiatric Officer, is board-certified in child and adolescent psychiatry with more than 20 years of clinical experience evaluating and treating children, adolescents, and their families across many conditions and levels of care. A member of the faculty, Grodberg developed the Autism Mental Status Exam (AMSE), a diagnostic assessment for autism spectrum disorder used globally. Alex Boeving Allen , Ph.D., Vice President of Care Strategy, is a licensed clinical child and adolescent psychologist with extensive experience working with children, teens, and their families. Previously, Allen served as the Director of Psychosocial Services in Oncology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (now part of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist).

, Ph.D., Vice President of Care Strategy, is a licensed clinical child and adolescent psychologist with extensive experience working with children, teens, and their families. Previously, Allen served as the Director of Psychosocial Services in Oncology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (now part of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist). Irene Smith , M.S., Head of Coaching, is Brightline's "coach for coaching." Smith has extensive experience in implementing evidence-based coaching best practices via 1:1 chat and online platforms to treat anxiety, stress, depression, and other common challenges among children and teens, as well as working directly with parents and caregivers.

Brightline's highly-experienced team is uniquely equipped to address the unmet needs for pediatric behavioral health services that has led to the children's mental health crisis today.

"We are delighted to expand our clinician executive team with Peter and Renee, who have over 15 years of experience building and scaling high-growth virtual care and mental health and over 30 years of clinical experience in pediatrics and behavioral health," said Naomi Allen, Brightline CEO and co-founder. "We are confident that the additions to this team, alongside David, Alex, and Irene, are creating the strongest clinician executive team in behavioral health."

To learn more about Brightline's leadership team, visit Brightline's website .

About BrightlineFounded in 2019, Brightline is the first comprehensive behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teens, and their families across a range of common challenges. With multidisciplinary care teams, a family-focused approach, evidence-based care delivery, and innovative technology, Brightline supports families with whatever challenges they're facing and helps them thrive long-term. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD, and backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold Ventures, Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and expanding nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com

Media ContactAmanda D'Ambra, Senior Director of Marketing | press@hellobrightline.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightline-announces-new-additions-to-growing-clinical-leadership-team-301359915.html

SOURCE Brightline