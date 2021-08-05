Brighthouse Financial Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Program

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ("Brighthouse Financial" or the "company") (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it has authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its common stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ("Brighthouse Financial" or the "company") (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it has authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its common stock. The stock repurchase program is in addition to the $200 million stock repurchase authorization announced by the company in February 2021, under which $34 million remains as of August 4, 2021.

"We are pleased to announce this new authorization as it reflects our financial strength, positions us to achieve our goal of returning $1.5 billion to our shareholders by the end of this year and supports our ongoing commitment to return capital to our shareholders," said Eric Steigerwalt, president and CEO, Brighthouse Financial. "Since the announcement of our first stock repurchase authorization in August of 2018 through August 4 of this year, we have repurchased almost $1.3 billion of our common stock, which represents a reduction of more than 31% of shares outstanding from the time we became an independent, public company."

Repurchases under the program may be made through open market purchases, including pursuant to 10b5-1 plans or pursuant to accelerated stock repurchase plans, or through privately negotiated transactions, from time to time at management's discretion in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and other oral or written statements that we make from time to time may contain information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "may," "will," "could," "intend," "goal," "target," "guidance," "forecast," "preliminary," "objective," "continue," "aim," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning, or that are tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include, without limitation, statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, financial projections, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, as well as trends in operating and financial results.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Many such factors will be important in determining the actual future results of Brighthouse Financial. These statements are based on current expectations and the current economic environment and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These include the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Brighthouse Financial's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure About Market Risk," as well as in Brighthouse Financial's other subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Brighthouse Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., (1) we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

(1) Ranked by 2020 admitted assets. Best's Review ®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2021.

