Brighter Days Are Ahead: Apricō Launches Modern, Easy-to-Take Plant-Based Solutions For Wellness

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the team at Quicksilver Scientific, known for its cutting-edge supplements backed by science, comes Apricō, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that provides plant-based health solutions that can be an essential part of everyday life for the modern, health-conscious consumer. Apricō (meaning "sunny" and "serene" in Latin) empowers anyone who is looking for effective support in their everyday health and wellness to shine brighter. Apricō combines ancient plant compounds with nanoemulsion technology to create effective, specialized supplement blends in easy-to-take formats.

The product line features convenient, great-tasting drops, gummies, shots and sachets for preventative, daily, and targeted care - Detox + Cleanse drops, Essential Daily Vitamin gummies or drops, Daily Immunity gummies or Immunityshots, Broad Spectrum Hemp gummies or drops, Everyday Stress Relief gummies or drops, Clarity + Focus shots, Daily Mineralization drops, Sleep Easydrops, Hydrate + Replenishsachets, and Anti-Aging capsules - all infused with a hint of savory botanicals and all-natural fruit essence for a great taste.

Typical supplement absorption is low and varied; Apricō utilizes patented and patent-pending nanoemulsion technologies proven to promote high bioavailability and fast uptake of active ingredients into the body. These small, but mighty blends increase absorption by 5-25x.

"Apricō is backed by the same absorption technology trusted by the world's most elite athletes, biohackers, and progressive medical practitioners, with a mission is to bring better, brighter days to everyone," says Dr. Christopher Shade, founder and CEO of Apricōand Quicksilver Scientific.

Quicksilver Scientific, hailed for its nanoparticle technology, recruited Molson Coors executives David Durkee, Ph.D. and Michelle Ahbe to provide a consumer packaged goods point of view, and lead the development of Apricō. Durkee was brought in to democratize super premium efficacy in new formats to a wider audience, and Ahbe was tapped to create a brand that connects with people and modern lifestyles.

"We developed this brand for the modern and curious consumer who is looking to take small steps to make the most of their daily life," said Ahbe for Apricō and Quicksilver Scientific. "With Apricō's line of easy-to-use, great-tasting, specialized plant-based health essentials, we've made the best of supplement technology more accessible."

Including "sugar-free" options, Apricō products are vegan, triple tested for purity, allergen free, and free from artificial colors, sweeteners, gluten, and dairy. Apricō is made with clean ingredients, formulated on-site and manufactured in our SGS-certified cGMP facility, and subject to rigorous quality controls, including internal and external potency and purity testing.

Apricō ( $29.99- $47.99 MSRP) will be available direct-to-consumer nationwide at www.aprico.life , starting October 12th. Its suite of products will also be launched at select retailers throughout Colorado and California, including Erewhon Market.

ABOUT APRICŌ Apricō is an innovative wellness brand based in Boulder County, Colorado that combines ancient plant compounds with cutting-edge nano-emulsion technology to create effective, specialized supplement blends backed by science in easy-to-take formats. Founded by the team at Quicksilver Scientific and utilizing patented and patent-pending nanoemulsion technology proven to promote high bioavailability and fast uptake of active ingredients into the body, Apricō's line of products features convenient, great-tasting drops, gummies, and sachets for preventative, daily, and targeted care. All Apricō products are made with clean ingredients, formulated on-site and manufactured in our SGS-certified cGMP facility, and are subject to rigorous quality controls, including internal and external potency and purity testing. To learn more about Apricō, visit www.aprico.life.

