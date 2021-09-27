Brightcove To Host Virtual Investor Session At PLAY 2021

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced it will host an investor session at PLAY 2021, its annual user conference being hosted virtually on October 5-6.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) - Get Brightcove Inc. Report, the global leader in video for business, today announced it will host an investor session at PLAY 2021, its annual user conference being hosted virtually on October 5-6.

The virtual investor session will take place on Tuesday, October 5, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will feature a discussion and Q&A session with Brightcove executives, including:

Jeff Ray, Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Marketing Officer

Namita Dhallan, Chief Product Officer

A live webcast of the investor session will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/index.php/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy ® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business™.

