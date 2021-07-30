Bright Scholar Provides Update On New Regulations In China

FOSHAN, China, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (BEDU) - Get Report, a global premier education service company, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China's official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the "Opinion"), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services for students from grade 1 through grade 9 in China. The Opinion may also be interpreted in a manner that will be applied to after-school tutoring for grades from 10 through 12.

Bright Scholar has very limited exposure to after-school tutoring from grade 1 through grade 9, and we currently do not expect that the abovementioned Opinion will have a material impact on our business.

Bright Scholar's key growth engines are built upon a diversified portfolio of businesses. Our complementary business focuses on all-round education services, including overseas study counselling, study tours and camps. Our ed-tech business focuses mainly on online careers counselling, online academic Olympiad training, and online international schools for high school students or above. In addition to domestic businesses (including K-12 schools), our overseas business, currently rebranded as CATS Global School, covers independent and international boarding schools, an Arts University, English language training institutions, and a variety of summer programs which serve students from over 100 nationalities in 16 locations across the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and China.

The Company will follow the spirit of the Opinion, continue to monitor the latest regulatory updates, and seek to comply with relevant rules and regulations in our business operations.

As of May 31, 2021, Bright Scholar operated 107 schools across twelve provinces in China and eight schools overseas, covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students.

