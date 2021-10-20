Bright HealthCare Expands Affordable Health Plan Options In Pima County

Bright HealthCare 1 today announced that it is expanding plan options to over 236,000 eligible Pima County residents who qualify for Medicare.

Bright HealthCare 1 today announced that it is expanding plan options to over 236,000 eligible Pima County residents who qualify for Medicare. Affordable plan options, including $0 premium options, are also available to Pima County individuals and families who purchase health insurance on the Arizona ACA marketplace.

The addition of Medicare Advantage expands Bright HealthCare's service in Pima County, where it has operated since 2018.

"Building on our promise of providing accessible, high value healthcare, we're pleased to expand our offerings in 2022 to include Medicare recipients in Pima County," said Diannette Figueroa, Bright HealthCare market lead in Arizona. "Bright HealthCare's unique model is consumer-focused and leverages technology to make health insurance easier and more affordable for consumers."

Medicare-eligible individuals living in Pima County can choose a Medicare Advantage plan until Dec. 7, 2021. Pima County residents who purchase healthcare plans on the Affordable Care Act ("ACA") marketplace can do so starting Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022. Coverage for both plan types will start in 2022.

Bright HealthCare's plans help people access the care they need while keeping healthcare costs low. They are designed to improve the healthcare experience through building durable, trusting two-way relationships between consumers and their primary care providers.

Highlights include:

Low or no-cost premiums

Low or no-cost deductibles

Low or no-cost primary care visits

Mental health coverage

Rewards program

Bright HealthCare, which is part of Bright Health Group (BHG) , offers health plans that serve consumers across their entire life journey, including individual and family, Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored plans. These products are built around Integrated Systems of Care in each market and leverage Bright Health Group's proprietary DocSquad™ technology which together have consistently shown to produce better outcomes.

For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com or call 888-974-0199.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare delivers healthcare benefits to over 663,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs), which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquad™ solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (BHG) . For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

1 Bright HealthCare, a Bright Health Group, Inc. business, operates in Arizona under the following corporate names pertaining to its health plan activities: Bright Health Company of Arizona is a licensed Health Care Services Organization and Bright Health Insurance Company is licensed as a disability insurer.

