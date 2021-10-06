Bright HealthCare Announces Plan Options In Houston, Dallas, Austin

Leading up to the annual Open Enrollment Period that starts November 1, Bright HealthCare announced its healthcare plan options for individuals and families living in Houston, Dallas and Austin, TX.

Leading up to the annual Open Enrollment Period that starts November 1, Bright HealthCare announced its healthcare plan options for individuals and families living in Houston, Dallas and Austin, TX. This is the first time Bright HealthCare will offer plans in Texas. Plan offerings will include both on- and off-exchange individual and family insurance products.

"We are excited to play a role in helping to meet the strong demand for personalized, affordable and accessible healthcare in Texas. About 20 percent of Texans under 65 lack health insurance coverage, the highest uninsured rate among states, and the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated these challenges," 1 said Meredith Duncan, Texas Market President at Bright HealthCare. "Bright HealthCare's unique model is consumer-focused, built on alignment with our Care Partners, and leverages technology, to make health insurance easier and more affordable for consumers."

Bright HealthCare's plans help people access the care they need while keeping healthcare costs low. Plans are designed to improve the healthcare experience through building durable, two-way, trusted relationships between consumers and primary care providers.

Highlights include:

Low or no-cost premiums 2

Rewards program

Low or no-cost deductibles

Low or no-cost primary care visits

Bright HealthCare, a Bright Health Group (BHG) business, offers health plans that serve consumers across their entire life journey, including individual and family, Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored plans 3. These products are built around Integrated Systems of Care in each market and leverage Bright Health Group's proprietary DocSquad™ technology which together have consistently produced better outcomes. The 2022 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) begins in Texas on November 1, 2021, and closes January 15, 2022. Coverage purchased by December 15 th is effective by January 1, 2022.

For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare delivers healthcare benefits to over 663,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquad™ solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (BHG) . For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

1 In Texas, an estimated 5,169,072 residents lack health insurance coverage - or 20.8% of the under 65 noninstitutionalized population. 2 Total net premium cost to beneficiaries depends on eligibility for Advanced Premium Tax Credits through the Federally Facilitated Marketplace. 3 Availability varies by state and market.

