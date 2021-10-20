Bright HealthCare Announces Affordable Health Plan Options In Maricopa County

Bright HealthCare 1 today announced its affordable health plan options for Maricopa County individuals, families and Medicare recipients as many Arizona residents are reviewing their health plan options for the upcoming year.

Individuals and families who purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act ("ACA") marketplace will be able to choose their plan starting Nov. 1 until Jan. 15, 2022. Coverage purchased on or before December 15, 2021, will start on January 1, 2022. Coverage purchased December 16, 2021, through January 15, 2022, will start on February 1, 2022.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period began Oct. 15 and goes through Dec. 7, 2021. Coverage purchased during this time period will start on January 1, 2022.

"Bright HealthCare began offering plans in Maricopa in 2018. This year we have added new partnerships and benefits to make Bright HealthCare's plans even more personalized, affordable and easy to use," said Diannette Figueroa, Bright HealthCare market lead in Arizona. "Additionally, we have expanded our rewards program to provide more opportunities for consumers to get cash back for completing important actions like selecting a primary care doctor or completing a Health Assessment."

Bright HealthCare's plans help people access the care they need while keeping healthcare costs low. They are designed to improve the healthcare experience through building durable, trusting two-way relationships between consumers and their primary care providers.

Highlights of the plans include:

Low or no-cost premiums

Low or no-cost deductibles

Low or no-cost primary care visits

Mental health coverage

Rewards program

Bright HealthCare, which is part of Bright Health Group (BHG) , offers health plans that serve consumers across their entire life journey, including individual and family, Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored plans. These products are built around Integrated Systems of Care in each market and leverage Bright Health Group's proprietary DocSquad™ technology which together have consistently shown to produce better outcomes.

For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com or call 888-974-0199.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare delivers healthcare benefits to over 663,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs), which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquad™ solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (BHG) . For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

1 Bright HealthCare, a Bright Health Group, Inc. business, operates in Arizona under the following corporate names pertaining to its health plan activities: Bright Health Company of Arizona is a licensed Health Care Services Organization and Bright Health Insurance Company is licensed as a disability insurer.

