Bright Cellars Launches Partnership With The It Gets Better Project To Empower LGBTQ Youth

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Cellars, an e-commerce wine membership service, proudly announces Embrace Your Journey, a partnership with the It Gets Better Project. The intent of this partnership is to raise a glass to individual experiences and continue working toward inclusivity and acceptance among LGBTQ+ young people around the world. During the month of June, Bright Cellars will donate 50% of proceeds from this campaignto help support the Its Gets Better Project expand their storytelling initiatives, educational programming, and Global Affiliate Network.

"At Bright Cellars, we strongly advocate that wine is for everyone and work to ensure everyone has a seat at the table (plus a glass of wine in front of them when appropriate)" said Richard Yau, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Cellars. "We will continue to support organizations like the It Gets Better Project that promote inclusivity and celebrate individuality. We raise our glasses to identity, and celebrate all who are embracing their journey."

The It Gets Better Project wants to help people discover and love themselves. They provide educational resources to support and inspire LGBTQ+ young people to realize and fearlessly pursue their greatest potential. It Gets Better has shared over 70,000 stories, and has created a worldwide movement that fosters a support system for LGBTQ+ youth.

Bright Cellars is a monthly wine subscription committed to helping people discover wines they love with a simple 7 question quiz that matches consumers to wines that fit their taste profile. Bright Cellars mission is to inspire and educate a new generation of wine lovers by delivering a transformative, personalized wine experience.

