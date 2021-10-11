Briggs & Stratton Presents Swappable Battery Technology, New EFI/ETC Engine And Innovative Power Solutions At The ARA Show™

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton will be in attendance at The American Rental Association's Annual Trade Show and Convention, bringing along the current lineup of Vanguard ® innovative power solutions, including new swappable...

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton will be in attendance at The American Rental Association's Annual Trade Show and Convention, bringing along the current lineup of Vanguard ® innovative power solutions, including new swappable battery technology and the 400 EFI/ETC single-cylinder engine. For those interested in electrification, show attendees will have the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the Vanguard 1.5kWh swappable battery. Visitors can also see the new single-cylinder Vanguard 400 engine equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC) on display in the Vanguard booth. Also available for viewing will be the Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Packs , an alternative power solution, and the full lineup of single-cylinder horizontal shaft engines .

"The Vanguard product lineup is designed to be thoughtful, innovative and offer diverse power solutions for the industry," said Amy West, Briggs & Stratton marketing manager, commercial power. "We are excited to display our lineup which includes the new 400 EFI/ETC engine and our commercial grade Lithium-Ion battery packs."

The new single-cylinder Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC 14.0 Gross HP* engine is launching in March 2022, but ARA visitors can get a sneak peak at the feature-heavy engine. This is the latest model to incorporate electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC), which improves performance and load acceptance, and offers better fuel efficiency and easy all-weather choke-less starting.

The Vanguard lineup of single-cylinder horizontal shaft commercial engines will also be on display, which includes the Vanguard 400, a 14.0 Gross HP* engine, Vanguard 200, a 6.5 Gross HP* engine and Vanguard 160, a 5.0 Gross HP* engine. This family of engines was built and designed based on customer research and provides proven power with superior starting and significantly less maintenance. These models also feature the patented, Vanguard-exclusive, TransportGuard ® technology and fully integrated cyclonic air cleaner with advanced AutoShed technology.

Along with the 400 EFI/ETC engine, visitors can see the Vanguard Lithium-Ion 1.5kWh Swappable Battery Pack on display. The battery is designed to provide users with an efficient, versatile and reliable battery power option. The battery features an exchangeable design, allowing customers to easily remove and replace the battery as needed and like the currently available Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Packs, the swappable battery can be used in tandem with other packs to make sure larger power needs can be met. Those attending ARA will also be able to see the current Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery pack lineup, including the 3.8kWh, 5kWh and 10kWh models.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the full lineup of Lithium-Ion battery models as well as other Vanguard innovations firsthand in booth #6723. To see Vanguard batteries in application, show attendees can visit exhibitors Allen Engineering and Allmand ®. Allen Engineering, located at booth #3617, will display an all-electric AW16-B wheeled buggy equipped with a Vanguard 5kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. At the Allmand booth (#3217), visitors can see a GR-Series light tower powered by a Vanguard 10kWh battery pack. For more information on Vanguard products and innovations, visit vanguardpower.com .

About Briggs & StrattonBriggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial Lithium-Ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton ®, Simplicity ®, Snapper ®, Ferris ®, Vanguard ®, Allmand ®, Billy Goat ®, Murray ®, Branco ® and Victa ® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-presents-swappable-battery-technology-new-efietc-engine-and-innovative-power-solutions-at-the-ara-show-301397208.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton