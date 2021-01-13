Brigade Electronics Launches New Vehicle Turning Indicator Alarm To Alert Vulnerable Road Users
PORTLAND, Ind., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems Brigade Electronics has launched a new indicator warning alarm to alert vulnerable road users when a vehicle is turning.
The bbs-TI, which is installed on the nearside of the vehicle, will synchronize an audible warning alarm with the indicator lights when activated, alerting vulnerable road users to a vehicle's intention to turn.
The new vehicle safety system will harness Brigade's existing White Sound® broadband technology, which will enable vulnerable road users to instantly locate which direction the sound is coming from. Gentler on the ear compared to traditional tonal alarms, White Sound® dissipates quickly and can only be heard in the danger zone, helping to reduce unnecessary noise disturbances.
For vehicles operating in multiple countries, White Sound® alarms have the additional benefit of being universally recognizable, meaning language barriers caused by traditional speaking alarms are eliminated.
bbs-TI's features include:
- Visual and audible vehicle turning warning to alert vulnerable road users
- Suitable for use in multiple countries - no language barrier
- Optional muting of the alarm for night-time hours
- Option to activate the alarm below a designated speed only
- Synchronizes bbs White Sound® technology with the vehicle's indicator flash
- Suitable for left turn or right turn installations
- Complies with regulations and legislations that require an 'audible vehicle maneuvering warning for vulnerable road users' when a vehicle is turning
Corey Heniser, a road safety specialist at Brigade Electronics INC, said:
"One of the leading causes of collisions between vehicles and other road users is when a vehicle is turning. Much has been developed to improve driver awareness of pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle's nearside blind spot, but this doesn't always help vulnerable road users - especially if they are traveling at speed and go unnoticed by the driver. The bbs-TI, which is compatible with Brigade's side camera monitoring systems and sidescan ultrasonics, will help to protect vulnerable road users and make fleets even safer."
