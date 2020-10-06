BridgeTower Media And CityAge Launch Smart City Futures

MINNEAPOLIS and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeTower Media, ("BridgeTower"), the premier provider of local and regional business information and events across the U.S., and CityAge, the leading event and business-development platform focused on the future of cities, today announced a joint partnership to launch Smart City Futures. Smart City Futures will feature localized virtual events and content showcasing ideas and concepts from cities that are reimagining and improving digital services and essential infrastructure during the pandemic and beyond.

The partnership combines BridgeTower's national footprint and extensive reach with CityAge's expertise in facilitating high-powered conversations on building strong, equitable and resilient cities. The Smart City Futures microsite is now live at https://smartcityfutures.io/ , and the first Smart City Futures event is on October 8th, with two additional events in November and December. Confirmed speakers for October 8th include Jonathan Reichental, Best-Selling Author, Smart Cities for Dummies; Quentin Messer, President and CEO, New Orleans Business Alliance; and Kathryn Wylde, President and CEO, Partnership for New York City.

For the full agenda and to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2G7fXUb

"As a content-driven company, one of our core objectives is to cover the questions and topics most critical for businesses and their communities, and our Smart City Futures initiative is the latest example of delivering on that commitment," said Adam Reinebach, President & CEO at BridgeTower. "Our audience is heavily invested in making their local and regional markets more resilient, and providing high-quality news and intelligence from experts like CityAge will help our constituents strengthen their communities and identify new opportunities to grow and succeed."

CityAge has held more than 50 live events in major urban markets across North America, Europe and Asia, ranging in size from 150 to 500 leaders. Approximately 10,000 executives and leaders in investment, construction, design, government, research and the digital economy have participated in CityAge events and are now in the CityAge network. In March CityAge transitioned to virtual events, innovating an entirely new approach that is successfully driving audience and revenue growth.

"The smart city movement, which is shaping the future of our communities and economy, has only just begun. The pandemic accelerates this important conversation and CityAge is responding by going virtual, allowing leaders to reach key audiences around the United States and the world," said Marc Andrew, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at CityAge. "Partnering with BridgeTower on Smart City Futures is taking our events to a new level, enabling thought leaders to reach millions of business and community leaders with important ideas and services."

BridgeTower currently hosts more than 300 live events, including 25 conferences and awards programs honoring diverse professionals and women in business, throughout the U.S. BridgeTower's news, content, and events reach more than 1.3 million people nationally.

