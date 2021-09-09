Bridgestone To Showcase Intelligent Products, Integrated Technologies And World-Class Solutions Delivery At MINExpo® 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced it will join MINExpo® 2021, showcasing its mining products, technologies and solutions designed to bring next-level value to customer mining operations. At the center stage is MasterCore, Bridgestone's most advanced surface mining tire line, delivering up to 5% greater durability, 10% faster truck operating speeds, or 15% greater payload capacity. Complementing MasterCore are the iTrack II real-time tire management solution for live tire performance data and insights, as well as Bridgestone's Global Solutions Partners, a team of mining experts who are committed to tailoring Bridgestone customers' specific and comprehensive mining solutions.

"We're excited to be back at MINExpo to share Bridgestone's diverse portfolio of best-in-class mining solutions," said Rob Seibert, president, off-the-road tires, Bridgestone Americas. "With a focus on optimizing tire performance, payload and haulage efficiency, we are helping mining customers improve their productivity with the right mix of products, services and sustainable solutions that include our MasterCore tires, iTrack II technology platform, and our best-in-class solutions delivery team."

Bridgestone MasterCoreThe new Bridgestone MasterCore surface mining tires can be optimized for a variety of performance attributes such as faster speeds, increased payload or improved durability for maximized uptime. Offered in various sizes and patterns to provide customized solutions based on surface and traction conditions, fleets receive greater utilization of their haulage assets to help improve mine performance and achieve a lower cost-per-ton.

Bridgestone MasterCore tires use advanced materials and a proprietary manufacturing process to deliver superior durability with proven resistance to rust and damaged belts from cuts and moisture exposure compared to conventional tires.

MasterCore tires use an industry-first Metal Surface Coating technology, a process that applies a bonding agent to the tire's steel cord, for improved adhesion to deliver ultra-high durability. In addition, MasterCore tires utilize a proprietary process to apply an anti-rust steel coating developed and manufactured by Bridgestone for added moisture resistance and a new rubber compound that reduces crack propagation by 20% for improved belt and casing life.

MasterCore is offered in 57" and 63" sizes and five patterns:

46/90R57 MasterCore VRWP - Hard Rock (NEW AT SHOW)

46/90R57 MasterCore VZTB - Traction (NEW AT SHOW)

59/80R63 MasterCore VRPS - Traction

59/80R63 MasterCore VRF - Traction

59/80R63 MasterCore VREV - Hard Rock

53/80R63 MasterCore VREV - Hard Rock (NEW AT SHOW)

The technology behind MasterCore tires is the pinnacle of off-the-road tire engineering and the foundation of the Bridgestone mining solutions portfolio, serving customers worldwide. Bridgestone began U.S. production of MasterCore tires at its 1.5 million-square-foot Aiken, South Carolina OTR tire factory in September 2020, and has since expanded production at Aiken to include 57" and 63" MasterCore sizes. With a focus on responsible and sustainable manufacturing, the company's Aiken OTR tire plant is LEED-certified. Additionally, the Aiken OTR tire plant uses a pond liner to create a rainwater harvesting system that captures and uses roof runoff water.

iTrack IIIn addition to the MasterCore tire line, Bridgestone offers comprehensive tire management solutions for the OTR vehicle market with its iTrack II tire monitoring and management platform. The iTrack II platform features 24/7 monitoring of OTR tire pressure and temperature as well as vehicle speed and G-forces, in conjunction with expert support, to help enhance operational safety and haulage asset productivity. Another example of Bridgestone's advanced mobility solutions offering, the iTrack II platform unlocks new value for customers by delivering critical data that enhances mining operations and management.

Solutions DeliveryBridgestone OTR Global Solutions Partners focus on the end-to-end relationship between customer mining operations and the brand. Bridgestone Global Engineers are experts in best practices, product recommendations and performance tracking to drive customer uptime, operational efficiencies, and ensuring that each mining operation has the optimized blend of product, technologies and insights to keep the mine in motion.

With the largest solutions network in the North America, Bridgestone offers comprehensive solutions such as on-site service and repairs for the customer, complemented by on-site field engineers and ongoing training opportunities to ensure customers' mine sites are operating as efficiently as possible.

SustainabilityAs an overarching theme in the MINExpo® 2021 display, Bridgestone will showcase its commitment toward building a sustainable society with its customers, partners and the global community.

Globally: Bridgestone is committed to achieving carbon neutrality and to making tires from 100% renewable materials by 2050.

Bridgestone is committed to achieving carbon neutrality and to making tires from 100% renewable materials by 2050. North America : the company's OTR Aiken Plant, making MasterCore tires for local and global markets, demonstrates Bridgestone's commitment to responsible manufacturing, and has been designed and constructed to be LEED-certified with sustainable materials.

the company's OTR Aiken Plant, making MasterCore tires for local and global markets, demonstrates Bridgestone's commitment to responsible manufacturing, and has been designed and constructed to be LEED-certified with sustainable materials. On the job: Bridgestone is focused on building a better future for its partners, and the planet with products and solutions that maximize productivity and efficiency while conserving natural resources and reducing emissions associated with mobility and business operations.

Also On DisplayBridgestone will also showcase its newest underground mining tire, the VMDL, with a new design that uses an advanced design to help increase load capacity and maintain inflation pressure for heavy-duty underground vehicles. The VMDL tire also has extra-deep tread designed for severe and rocky surfaces, a specially designed sidewall for extra protection from cutting and gouging, and offers excellent traction, stability and a comfortable ride.

Bridgestone will be on display in Booth #8009 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Show hours are 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., from Monday, Sept. 13 - Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

