Bridgestone To Debut Virtual City Of The Future, Showcase Mobility Solutions At CES 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), a global company focused on delivering sustainable mobility and advanced solutions to customers around the world, announced it will return to CES 2021, held virtually this year on Jan. 11-14, 2021. As part of the digital exhibition, the company will unveil Bridgestone World, an interactive city showcasing how Bridgestone innovations will power a more sustainable mobility future. Live online showcases and on-demand feature videos will also foster opportunities for collaboration with partners across the technology spectrum.

"Active, intelligent and digitally integrated technologies are critical to our goal of creating new value for society and customers through sustainable mobility and advanced solutions," said Paolo Ferrari, president & CEO, Bridgestone Americas, and executive vice president and executive officer, Bridgestone Corporation. "As we progress on this journey, we are eager to engage with other innovators and leaders to imagine a better future for mobility."

Bridgestone World, specifically developed in response to this year's virtual CES format, allows users to peer into urban, suburban, industrial and transport settings in a city of the future, and explore how the company's connected products and data-driven services will address pain points, improve consumers' mobility experience and create greater social and customer value. The tool's central urban environment allows users to explore Bridgestone's evolution into a high-tech company that enhances its core tire and rubber offering through smart tire and advanced mobility technologies. Bridgestone World aims to showcase how the company is reimagining itself to help people and businesses manage their vehicles in a safer, smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable way.

Bridgestone will also engage directly with CES attendees through live and on-demand presentations that explore how the company is using smart tire technology, advanced data analytics and new business models to put tires at the center of a sustainable mobility system, now and in the future. They include:

On-demand video, "Bridgestone Vision of Mobility," with Paolo Ferrari , president & CEO, Bridgestone Americas, and executive vice president and executive officer, Bridgestone Corporation.

, president & CEO, Bridgestone Americas, and executive vice president and executive officer, Bridgestone Corporation. On-demand video tour of Bridgestone World with Maria Dunn , director of strategic planning and corporate strategy, Bridgestone Americas.

with , director of strategic planning and corporate strategy, Bridgestone Americas. Live discussion: "Opportunity through Crisis - How Telematics Evolves to Optimize Mobility," with Raj Bajaj, vice president, International Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, on Jan 13, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. EST .

Innovation, Racing and Data

Bridgestone will also participate in a live panel focused on the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) on Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. EST, alongside Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. Bridgestone is the official tire supplier of the Indy Autonomous Challenge, and the panel, focused on the theme of Innovation, Racing and Data, will address the future of racing and the IAC's convergence of autonomous technologies and motorsports.

To learn more about Bridgestone and experience its CES virtual showcase, visit FutureofMobility.Bridgestone beginning January 11.

About Bridgestone Corporation: Headquartered in Tokyo, Bridgestone Corporation is a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. With a business presence in more than 150 countries worldwide, Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

