Bridges Hall Transitions To Credit Policy Officer; Jennifer Elliott Named Northwest Market President

ALEXANDRIA, La., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank announces the following organizational changes affecting the Northwest Louisiana market, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan statistical area.

Bridges Hall has been named senior vice president and credit policy officer for Red River Bank. He will remain based in Shreveport, Louisiana. An employee of the bank since 2006, Bridges previously served as northwest market president and stepped in as interim credit policy officer following the untimely passing of the bank's previous officer.

Jennifer Elliott has joined Red River Bank as northwest market president in Shreveport-Bossier City. Jennifer has more than two decades of banking experience and most recently served as north Louisiana market president for another national banking organization.

"I am proud to join Red River Bank as we work together to serve the unique needs of customers in the Northwest Louisiana market," stated Jennifer. "Red River Bank offers a blend of easy access to knowledgeable bankers, combined with the sophisticated array of technology that businesses and individuals look for in a bank."

"These strategic organizational changes will strengthen both our overall banking and individualized customer-service expertise," said Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain. "We pride ourselves on being a bank made in Louisiana, for Louisiana, and we look forward to Bridges' and Jennifer's contributions toward that shared goal."

About Red River BankRed River Bank is the third largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 25 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport-Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and Covington, and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net.

