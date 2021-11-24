Bridgeline Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Sales Intelligence Giant

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) - Get Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Report, a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their DataBravo product has been chosen by a leading sales intelligence company to support their lead augmentation software.

The multi-year agreement with the data provider continues Bridgeline's expansion in this space. The new partner will maximize new lead generation opportunities and acquire additional addressable market opportunity using DataBravo's insights. The sales intelligence company has identified DataBravo's unparalleled web intelligence dataset as a key opportunity to provide value to large sales organizations across the globe.

DataBravo is Bridgeline's newest lead augmentation product leveraging over 70 million records from over 10 years of web data and 150 million websites globally to drive informed business decisions for thousands of clients worldwide.

"We're so excited to empower our new partner's data enrichment and lead augmentation capabilities with DataBravo." says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline, "I look forward to seeing how DataBravo's wealth of data can enhance the lead generation experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

