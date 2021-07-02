Bridgeline Receives More Than $2.5M In Warrant Exercises

WOBURN, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) - Get Report, provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that it has received over $2.5M in cash as a result of warrant exercises so far this week. The warrants were issued in 2019 with a strike price of $4.00.

These funds are above and beyond Bridgeline's fully capitalized operating plan, bringing its cash balance to approximately $6M. This additional capital will be used to accelerate growth and execute Bridgeline's eCommerce 360 strategy to drive traffic, increase conversions and grow average order value for its 2,500 customers.

"This warrant exercise demonstrates our investor's confidence in our recent acquisitions and that our eCommerce 360 strategy will drive faster growth and profitability for Bridgeline," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We thank our investors for their ongoing support."

Bridgeline has acquired two companies in 2021, WooRank and HawkSearch. WooRank drives traffic to web sites by helping improve search engine optimization. HawkSearch grows online revenues for eCommerce websites by increasing conversion and optimizing the search experience for visitors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact: Adam LynchEVP of Marketing Bridgeline Digital press@bridgeline.com