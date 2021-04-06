BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on April 5, 2021, the compensation committee of BridgeBio's board of directors granted 19 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 32,691 shares of the Company's common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio's 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio's board of directors in November 2019.

About BridgeBioBridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the Company's first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com.

