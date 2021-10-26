Bridge Bank Increases YES Leasing's Credit Facility

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has increased the credit facility provided last year to YES Leasing, a Miami-based commercial equipment leasing company specializing in funding business owners with challenged credit. The increased credit facility will provide additional capacity to support the continued growth of YES Leasing's portfolio.

"Bridge Bank's depth of knowledge about our business has been instrumental in supporting our strong growth," said Quade Koffler, chief operating officer at YES Leasing. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Bridge Bank for years to come."

"The increase to our credit facility enables YES Leasing to better serve our referral partners," added Tony Syracuse, chief commercial officer at YES Leasing. "With Bridge Bank's backing, YES Leasing endeavors to expand our position in the market with a pipeline of programs for new asset verticals and credit tiers."

"Bridge Bank is sharply focused on helping our clients achieve their goals," said Justin Vogel, senior vice president in Bridge Bank's Southern California Capital Finance Group. "Our clients' success is our success. We look forward to helping YES Leasing grow and succeed for many years into the future."

The Capital Finance Group at Bridge Bank offers a range of asset-based and factoring solutions, including accounts receivable, inventory and invoice financing, to provide lines of credit and working capital. The group's expertise supports companies in manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and more that are experiencing unusual market conditions that might hamper their ability to adhere to traditional covenants and credit structures.

About Bridge BankBridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small- to mid-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, with approximately $50 billion in assets. Western Alliance is again #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the new S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2020 and ranks high on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list year after year. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

About YES LeasingYES Leasing is a small-ticket equipment leasing company specializing in commercial equipment for business owners with challenged credit. Founded in 1975, YES Leasing is a reliable funding source for referral partners across the United States. YES Leasing has built its portfolio by funding leases directly and does not require strong credit or excessive collateral. For more information, visit www.yesleasing.com or contact tony@yesleasing.com.

