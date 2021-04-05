Brides-To-Be Get A Front Row Seat To The Leading Global Bridal Designers' Collections- Helping Them Find The Dress Of Their Dreams

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more states open up, allowing for weddings in greater numbers, NY Luxury Bridal Fashion Week comes just in time to help brides-to-be find the dress of their dreams.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more states open up, allowing for weddings in greater numbers, NY Luxury Bridal Fashion Week comes just in time to help brides-to-be find the dress of their dreams. The Bridal Council announced today that 29 of its designer members, representing 8 countries, have come together to present on a unified platform on www.thebridalcouncil.com for NY Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, April 6 to 8, 2021.

The site will offer brides-to-be, a "front row seat" to see all the digital presentations from the world's most inspiring bridal designers. "As everyone's health and safety was our top priority, we wanted to give brides an easy-to-use site that seamlessly allows you to view the designers' collections from the comfort & safety of their desktop or mobile device." said Michele Iacovelli, Executive Director of The Bridal Council.

The site was developed in partnership with Pullquest. It will serve as a centralized digital platform to feature the designers' new collection images and videos and act as a resource to find a Bridal Salon in their area to schedule an appointment to try the dresses on. Find the dress of your dreams at www.thebridalcouncil.com

DESIGNER COLLECTIONS FEATURED:

Amelia Casablanca, Amsale, Anne Barge, Atelier Couture by Professor Jimmy Choo OBE, Dana Harel, Eisen-Stein, Enaura, Gracy Accad, Ines Di Santo, Kaviar Gauche, Kosibah, Lea-Ann Belter, Lihi Hod, Madeline Gardner, Marchesa, Maria Elena Headpieces, Monvieve, Mira Zwillinger, Naeem Khan, Neta Dover, Peter Langner, Rivini, Sareh Nouri, Sottero & Midgley, Temperley London, Van Der Velde, Verdin New York, YolanCris & Yumi Katsura.

About The Bridal Council:The Bridal Council is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose membership consists of fashion designers, retailers, media and industry experts in the bridal industry.

About Pullquest:Pullquest is a first of its kind platform that provides designers with a simple tool to successfully launch collections online, covering all aspects from wholesale to PR by connecting brands with buyers, media and stylists all online, all in one place.

