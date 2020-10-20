Brickworld Virtual Convention Halloween

An online presentation of 18 zoom meetings for LEGO enthusiasts with activities, demonstrations, presentations, displays and more!

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworld ® LEGO ® Expo Celebrates Halloween Weekend With The Brickworld Halloween Virtual Con October 31st featuring Great Ball Contraption, LEGO MastersTM contestants Corey and Travis Samuels, and Jessica Ragzy. Presentations from official LEGO employees, detailed expert LEGO creations and vendor rooms!

Chicago-based Brickworld LEGO Expo, which regularly hosts LEGO conventions throughout the Midwest, announces the Brickworld Halloween Virtual Con on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT. The Brickworld Halloween Virtual Con will present an online array of LEGO activities for all ages, featuring exhibits, presentations, builds, games and vendors in a suite of Zoom rooms, including interactions with popular "LEGO Masters" contestants and fan-favorite displays like the Great Ball Contraption and castle creations from Eurobricks.

Great Ball Contraption video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avyh-36jEqA

Tickets are $9, with $1 from each ticket donated to Brickworld's longtime charity partner Make-A-Wish. Only 2,000 tickets will be offered worldwide, so early registration is encouraged at https://brickworld.com/brickworld-virtual-oct-31. Each ticket is good for one connection, so an entire family can participate in the show for just $9.

If vacation and holiday plans for the family have been changed or postponed, the Brickworld LEGO Halloween Virtual Con is an accessible, affordable option for those staying #SaferAtHome as well as an excellent option to keep kids entertained while taking long car trips or visiting somewhere away from home.

Scheduled events for this expo include:

A room where guests can share their LEGO creations with other builders!

Demonstrations on building LEGO pumpkins; beginner and advanced

Interactive robotic Connect Four game

Building demonstrations - Rebrickable, Castle Village, Modular City, Mecha

Elvendale live interactive Halloween building activities

Castles, Villages and airships

Live character sketching with fan input by Bricks in the Middle's Kevin Hinkle

Q&A with LEGO employees: Chief Marketing Officer, Ideas Product Designer, AFOL Marketing Manager and more!

"Brickworld is pleased to continue to bring LEGO bricks to the world," says producer Mark Larson. "Our virtual events allow global fans to learn new construction techniques, be inspired by expert LEGO builds, participate in games and activities and remain #SaferAtHome!" Brickworld is also posting ongoing how-to demonstration videos so LEGO builders can improve their skills at home: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP62HnLPkCoxj-JBETEp6aA

Brickworld's next Virtual Con will be taking place in time for the holidays:

Brickworld LEGO Holiday Virtual Con on Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT

Brickworld LLC is a private company that is not associated with the LEGO Group of companies. Brickworld operates expositions and conventions dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts and to supporting the creative community. For details, call 317-572-5346 (LEGO) or visit Brickworld.com, www.facebook.com/BrickworldEvnts and twitter.com/brickworld

Event video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjBipDmTK80

