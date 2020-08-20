Bricata And Garland Technology Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker, and cloud visibility solutions, today announced a technology partnership with Bricata, an industry leader in delivering comprehensive network protection. The joint solution quickly exposes threats and defends business-critical activity.

"Complex environments require manageable network security solutions, especially in the federal government, healthcare, and financial services. Bricata's responsive threat hunting approach is easy for quick analysis of hidden anomalies," says Chris Bihary, Garland Technology co-founder and CEO. "Our TAP to Tool philosophy ensures Bricata not only provides deep data insights and threat hunting but complete network visibility."

With complete packet acquisition and delivery through the Garland Technology visibility portfolio, Bricata's comprehensive network protection platform empowers security teams to quickly and accurately detect, defend, and block today's most advanced threats. By filtering and removing any unnecessary packets before forwarding traffic, Garland enables users to quickly shun unimportant traffic and provide optimal threat detection and performance via Bricata.

Utilizing Garland's packet distribution solutions, Bricata is better positioned to quickly help incident responders understand their network and defend against threats with signature inspection, anomaly detection, and AI-based malware conviction.

"By leveraging full packet capture, Bricata's solution drives deep network data insights with Garland's zero-loss data processing," said John Trauth, Bricata CEO "We're pleased to partner with Garland Technology to provide a powerful solution that is easily deployed whether on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments."

Bricata and Garland Technology recently completed a solution brief that provides a comprehensive overview of integration benefits and how the technologies work together. For more information on the Bricata and Garland Technology solution, please visit www.garlandtechnology.com/bricata .

About Bricata

Bricata is the leader in comprehensive network protection. The Bricata solution provides unparalleled network visibility, full-spectrum threat detection, threat hunting, and post-detection response capabilities in an intuitive, tightly integrated, and self-managing system. Its automated detection, productive GUIs, and expert system workflows make it easy-to-use for novices, while granular control of its engines, access to rich network metadata and PCAPs, and threat hunting capabilities give experts the power and control they demand. Bricata has been proven to speed incident resolution by up to eight times by reliably detecting threats and providing the context necessary to get to the truth quickly and act. For more information visit www.bricata.com.

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs), network packet brokers (NPB), and Cloud visibility solutions enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech.

