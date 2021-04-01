Brian's Flooring And Design Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 25th Anniversary milestone for Brian's Flooring and Design. Since its beginnings, Brian's Flooring and Design has been devoted to being an integral part of the local community. Whether in Bessemer, McCalla, Hoover, Birmingham, or any neighborhood within the metro area, Brian's has made an imprint through its commitment to hard work, honesty and integrity. As co-owner, Brian McCarver has said, "Early on, we didn't even think about it, but we knew we would always treat our customers with respect and no matter what the cost, we were going to do the right thing." This way of doing business has certainly been instrumental to the success and longevity of Brian's.

Since 1996, Brian's Flooring and Design has strived to be a premier flooring company focused on the customer, both in the residential and commercial markets. The Brian's Mission, " To fulfill each customer's flooring vision by providing specialized expertise and unparalleled service," is accomplished by a dedicated group of employees who embody the culture and core values of the Brian's organization-- Hard Work, Honesty, Knowledge, Accuracy, Integrity, Excellence, and Service.

As to future growth, co-owner, Brian Hammonds, envisions an expanded footprint in the metro area to include another flooring showroom not currently served by Brian's as well as a new and enhanced warehouse. These additions will allow Brian's Flooring and Design to continue to provide its customers with local convenience, reliable service, and professional expertise.

Additional information about Brian's Flooring and Design can be found on its website: www.shopbriansflooring.com

Media Contact : Tim MannAnniversary Team Leader 205.919.6517 timm@shopbriansflooring.com

