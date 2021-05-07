Brian Rober, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces Brian Rober to Exchange Bank as senior vice president and chief information officer. In his role as head of Technical Services, Brian sets objectives and strategies for the IT department, selects and implements technology solutions to streamline internal operations and helps design and customize technological systems and platforms to improve customer experience.

Brian has over 20 years of experience in the technology and risk fields within the banking industry. He spent the last 10 years at FIS, overseeing a team of more than 100 IT professionals and managing the IT infrastructure and support for 150 community banks that outsourced all aspects of their IT. During his time with FIS, Brian drove the strategic opportunities around capital planning, disaster recovery, emerging technologies, automation efforts, client reporting, platform migrations, engineering, service desk and security posture for those clients. Before FIS, Brian worked for two different community banks in many different capacities.

Brian holds a bachelor's degree in Business from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and is currently enrolled and working towards a master's degree in Cybersecurity.

About Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal's (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2020 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Petaluma People's Choice Awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local bank and the North Bay Bohemian's Best of 2020 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ's Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—retaining the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

